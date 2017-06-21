Travis Kalanick announced he will step down as Uber's CEO on Tuesday night. His resignation comes after several months of scandals and controversies that led to many other c-suite executives to leave the ride sharing company. This resignation leaves the executive ranks with another large vacancy to fill.
