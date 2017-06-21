Tech
Search
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Wednesday, June 21
EtsyExclusive: Etsy Is Reorganizing Its Workforce, Which Includes More Layoffs
UberEvery Event That Led to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s Resignation
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Attends The Third Netease Future Technology Conference
Fortune 500eBay Promises to Match Prices Against Amazon, Walmart, and More
The eBay Inc. Campus Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Uber

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s Spectacular Flameout

Adam Lashinsky
8:38 AM ET

Travis Kalanick's wild ride is over.

I woke up this morning in Cannes, France to the news that Kalanick had resigned. Like a heavyweight boxer whose momentum had turned, Kalanick has taken punch after punch this year, from the outrage in January over his association with Donald Trump, to the widely-viewed video of his berating an Uber driver, to the explosive blog post by an ex-employee alleging systemic sexual discrimination at Uber, to Google's (googl) charges of theft of its self-driving car technology.

I thought Kalanick's leave of absence, announced just last week, was a weak half measure. It was a way to appease the gods of outrage without really giving up power or influence. He didn't say when he'd be back; he implied he'd keep watch on the most important issues at Uber.

Now, under pressure from investors, Kalanick has completed the task. By resigning, he's giving his company an opportunity to move forward. Two areas in particular might benefit from Kalanick's exit, keeping in mind he hasn't resigned from the Uber board nor given up his influential voting shares of the company's stock.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

First, his removal will make it immeasurably easier to recruit a new leader. The company had been looking for a chief operating officer, an awkward proposition at best given the uncertainty over Kalanick's status. Now, this still-global company with widespread customer acceptance and billions in the bank can recruit a CEO and offer her or him total control.

Second, to the extent that Uber's legal problems worsen, and to the extent they focus on Kalanick's personal role, including in recruiting an ex-Google engineer to head autonomous vehicle development, some of that legal heat can be focused on Kalanick, rather than Uber.

Kalanick's spectacular flameout is one for the ages. His stubborn persistence and vision made Uber what it is. Flying in the face of convention was an asset, but ultimately a horrible liability. The way forward for Uber is unclear. But now it doesn't include Travis Kalanick.

***

Given the news, I'll save for tomorrow my additional reports from Cannes, where I'm attending the International Festival of Creativity. But I'll leave you with one thought. At a small dinner last night hosted by the Alphabet/Google unit Jigsaw, the conversation turned, as it does so frequently when the subject of great companies arises, to Apple. Today's Wall Street Journal has an elegant and comprehensive review of the rise of Apple (aapl) in the decade since the iPhone launched, complete with a fascinating chart plotting the iPhone’s success with that of other great products.

Travis Kalanick shares certain traits with Steve Jobs, including a fierce rule-breaking streak. But the comparisons are thin and of limited value. Jobs built one of the best companies the world has ever seen. Kalanick hasn't.

Adam Lashinsky
@adamlashinsky
adam_lashinsky@fortune.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE