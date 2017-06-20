Tech
Nintendo

Big Nintendo Switch Update Helps Users Find Friends

Don Reisinger
12:34 PM ET

Nintendo has released a major update to its Switch console software that will make it easier for users to find each other.

Chief among the updates to the software is a new feature that will help users find those people they are friends with on other Nintendo devices, like the 3DS portable and Wii U console. Those friends will be displayed in the Switch's friend-suggestion pane.

Additionally, Nintendo (ntdoy) says that the update, software version 3.0, will add notification support, so users can be alerted to their friends coming online. The software also adds a feature that will allow users to activate the vibration feature in controllers to help players find them when they're lost.

Nintendo's Switch console, which allows users to play both on the television and on a portable gamepad that comes with a touchscreen, has quickly become one of the hottest gadgets on the market. Since its release earlier this year, the console has been nearly impossible to find on store shelves. When retailers get new stock, it's quickly sold out. Nintendo said that demand is strong and it anticipates a short supply through the end of the year.

The software update, which was first reported on by gaming site IGN, will also fix some glitches users had witnessed, including a problem that caused certain game software updates to fail.

Nintendo's update is available now as a free download to Switch consoles.

