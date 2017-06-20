Burger King Has a New Lucky Charms Milkshake

Burger King has introduced a new milkshake inspired by the popular, marshmallow-filled Lucky Charms cereal.

The Lucky Charms milkshake has all the fun of the classic cereal with the addition of vanilla ice cream, according to Burger King. The new shake, which was launched on Monday, will be available for a limited time at participating locations.

"The mashup of our velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve and one of America's classic breakfast cereals is something we think our guests are going to love," Burger King North America president Alex Macedo said in a statement.

Featuring sweet syrup, Lucky Charms oat cereal, marshmallows and vanilla soft serve, the milkshake costs $2.99. It's the latest milkshake inspired by popular cereal flavors — the fast food chain also sells a Froot Loops shake.