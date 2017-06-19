Finance
Search
Fortune 500Altaba, the Company Formerly Known as Yahoo, Will Start Trading Today
View of the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York City
Blue ApronMeal-Kit Service Blue Apron Seeks $3.2 Billion Valuation With IPO
CEO DailyThe Elephant in Trump’s Brainstorming Room
Vice President Mike Pence Attends Infrastructure Summit Working Luncheon
SmartphonesColorado Might Ban Smartphone Sales to Children
Close up of friends with circle of smart phones.
Activist hedge funds

Largest Valeant Shareholder John Paulson Joins Drugmaker’s Board

Reuters
8:42 AM ET

Activist investor and hedge fund manager John Paulson has joined Valeant Pharmaceuticals International's board, a move that comes at a time when the embattled Canadian drugmaker is restructuring itself to repay debt.

Valeant's U.S.-listed shares were up 5.9% at $13.40 in premarket trading on Monday.

Paulson's hedge fund Paulson & Co had a 5.68% stake in Valeant as of March 31, making it the largest shareholder in the company, according to Reuters data.

Valeant Chief Executive Joseph Papa is working to narrow the company's focus to its dermatology, gastrointestinal and eye care businesses by pruning other assets to repay its debt of nearly $30 billion.

Paulson's addition increases the size of Valeant's board to 11 members, 10 of whom are independent.

The company has been a fancy of activist investors such as Pershing Square's William Ackman, who sold the stake after spending 18 months trying to repair the company and suffering more than $3 billion in losses.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE