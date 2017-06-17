Microsoft has unveiled its new " Modern Keyboard " with one big upgrade — a fingerprint sensor

The replacement for the Surface Keyboard lets users scan a fingerprint by just pressing a button to log in to a Windows 10 account. The method can also be used to log in to other websites that use Windows Hello.

The button blends in with all of the other keys, making it less conspicuous.

The new keyboard, unlike the Surface Keyboard, can be plugged in. Its predecessor could only be used via Bluetooth.

Microsoft's website says the new technology will be available soon, and for the price of $129.99. It also isn't Windows-exclusive. The keyboard can also be used with MacOS and newer Android versions.