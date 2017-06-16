President Trump’s Income From Mar-a-Lago Is Way Up

The Trump helicopter is seen at the Mar-a-Lago Resort where President Donald Trump yesterday held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 8, 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Trump helicopter is seen at the Mar-a-Lago Resort where President Donald Trump yesterday held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 8, 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle—Getty Images

Donald Trump's income from his Mar-a-Lago resort is up this year, according to personal financial disclosures filed on Friday.

Mar-a-Lago, which Trump has referred to as the "Winter White House," made $37.2 million from Jan. 2016 through this spring, an increase from the previous year, when the resort earned $29.8 million. Trump's 2015 filing showed that the resort earned $15.6 million.

Following Trump's election, Mar-a-Lago doubled its initiation fee for members to $200,000. Since taking office, Trump has frequently spent weekends at the resort.

The financial disclosure report further showed that Trump earned more on royalties for his book Art of the Deal since becoming president. Last year, he reported earning between $50,000 and $100,000. Trump says he's earned between $100,000 and $1 million in the latest filing