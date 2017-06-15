No, Martha Stewart does not smoke weed, thank you very much.

Fortune caught up with the lifestyle guru and got her thoughts on her career, coming of age in the internet era, and her partnership with Snoop Dogg.

Few celebrities have managed to parlay their brands so successfully from analog ( Martha Stewart Living magazine) to digital (have you seen her Instagram account ?).

But Stewart hasn’t fully imbibed the social media Kool-Aid. Just as economists worry that digital advances haven’t boosted U.S. productivity because we may be frittering away as much time as we save, Stewart frets about the time we spend online: “I thought it was going to save us so much time to do so many other things. Instead it is a huge time waster.”

Aside from meal kits, shopping, and e-commerce, Stewart’s most high-profile project of the moment is her unlikely partnership with Snoop Dogg. “Snoop and I are creating a new genre of TV with Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” she tells Fortune . “I met him on my show, and he was a fun guest, cooking brownies, of course.” Stewart added: “I do not partake of what he’s partaking of every single day.”

She still subscribes to the tough love school of business success. Her best advice for the office: “Baby, don’t cry.” Specifically, “Don’t cry, don’t whine, and don’t kvetch.”

And while she declined to elaborate on her trip to prison more than a decade ago, she said she will at some point: “I have a lot to say about it. I’ve been waiting to write about it. I will be doing that soon.”

Watch the video for the full interview.

A version of this article appears in the June 15, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "Life According to Martha."