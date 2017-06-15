Tech
Search
apprenticeshipPresident Trump Signs Executive Order to Double Funds for Apprenticeships
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
CerealKellogg’s Targets Millennials With Froot Loops Gear
Glasses and Bowl
tourismChina Is Lashing Out at Neighbors by Withholding Tourists
CubaTrump Should Think Twice Before Rolling Back Obama’s Cuba Policy
Fortune 500

Apple Could Turn the iPhone Into a Personal Medical Chart

Don Reisinger
12:23 PM ET

Apple might have some grand health-related ambitions for its iPhone.

The tech giant has formed a team to develop a technology that would allow the iPhone to house a person's health records, including lab results, allergy information, and clinical findings, CNBC is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of the plans. The data stored to the iPhone could then be shared with hospitals and other healthcare providers, ostensibly to make it easier for doctors to treat patients.

Apple is holding discussions with hospitals and healthcare industry professionals, and the team is eyeing possible acquisitions to more quickly ramp up the offering, the report says.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Apple (aapl) is among several prominent technology companies, including Alphabet, that are working on healthcare-related technologies. Apple, for instance, already offers a Health app in its mobile operating system iOS that allows users to track basic information like weight, calories, and exercise. The service also lets users input personal information, like blood type and allergies, for use by medical professionals in an emergency.

According to CNBC, Apple wants to expand that to include more information that healthcare providers could use to treat patients. The iPhone maker reportedly believes the service would facilitate the digital transfer of critical health information—something the healthcare industry is currently struggling to do.

Still, it's unclear from the report whether the service will ever find its way to the iPhone, and if it did, when it might be available.

Apple did not respond to a Fortune request for comment on the CNBC report.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE