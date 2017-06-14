MPW
Search
Fortune 500Here’s How Google Plans to Tackle Silicon Valley’s Housing Crunch
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Attends The Official Opening Of The New Google Inc. APAC Headquarters
Mastering DataNokia Makes a Breakthrough With World’s Fastest Routers
Nokia Corporation's Annual General Meeting is pictured at Messukeskus Helsinki in Helsinki
Fortune 500Microsoft’s Xbox Live Avatars Offer Diversity and Customization
Flint water crisisMichigan’s Health Chief Charged With Manslaughter for the Flint Water Crisis
House Holds Hearing On Flint Water Crisis
Key Interviews and Speakers At The Milken Institute Asia Summit
David Bonderman, co-founder and chairman of TPG Holdings LP, speaks at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.  Photograph by SeongJoon Cho—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Board Member’s Sexist Joke Shows Just How Deep Uber’s Culture Problems Go

Kristen Bellstrom
12:00 PM ET

Yesterday, the move that many had been anticipating finally happened: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announced that he's taking an indefinite leave of absence.

The company also released the recommendations of the internal investigation into its cultural problems. For anyone who has been following the saga, it's worth a reading the full document, though my colleague Polina Marinova has a helpful list of key takeaways. Susan Fowler, the former Uber engineer whose blog post prompted the inquiry, referred to it as "all optics."

Reading the recommendations, I was struck by how basic they are—adopt a zero-tolerance policy on harassment, train leaders and managers on unconscious bias, interview diverse candidates... In other words, adopt and enforce standard HR practices and follow the law.

Then came that news that, in yesterday's all-hands company meeting to discuss those recommendations, board member Arianna Huffington brought up research that shows that having one female board member increases the odds of attracting a second. David Bonderman, who also sits on the board, responded with a pathetic joke playing on the stereotype of motormouth women: "Actually, what it shows is that it's much more likely to be more talking."

Bonderman paid for his quip quickly—he resigned last night. But when a leader casually makes such a sexist remark at a meeting focused on rooting out that exact type of behavior, we get a chilling of glimpse of just how deep the problem runs.

A version of this essay ran in The Broadsheet, Fortune's daily newsletter about the world's most powerful women, on June 14. Subscribe here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE