American Airlines Ditched a Plan to Take Away Even More of Your Legroom

American Airlines has announced it will not go through with a plan that would reduce legroom to 29 inches from 31.

According to the L.A. Times , American Airlines ( aal ) said in a statement that the plan has been "reassessed" and that all seats will include a minimum of 30 inches of "pitch," or distance between seat backs.

The airliner previously announced that it would start incorporating Boeing 737 Max planes, which would feature three rows of seats with 29 inches of pitch.

"These (seats) are designed to be used in a very space-efficient way," American spokesman Joshua Freed told Reuters at the time. "Even though the pitch comes in at 29 (inches), the seats are built to maximize knee space and seat space."