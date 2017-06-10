Tech
Search
worldBritish Prime Minister Theresa May’s Top 2 Aides Quit
General Election 2017 - Comings And Goings At Conservative Party HQ
airplane laptop banHow Trump’s Laptop Travel Ban Can Be Good for Business
Tour Of Korean Air Lines Co. New Boeing 747-8 Ahead Of First Flight
How I Got StartedThe King of Mall Kiosks Aims to Bounce Back
Fortune 500Hardware Steals the Show at Apple’s Software Confab
Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks during the company's annual world wide developer conference in San Jose
Fortune 500

Adobe CEO Hints at Artificial Intelligence on Photoshop

Jonathan Vanian
9:00 AM ET

Age: 54

From: Mumbai

In cloud we trust: CEO since 2007, Shantanu Narayen has overseen a period of explosive growth for the San Jose software company. As Adobe (adbe) has embraced a cloud-based subscription model, its stock has been on a tear, up 43% (to $142) since late May, with annual revenues of $5.85 billion.

Foggy bottom: When Narayen became CEO, “you could see there were some dark clouds on the horizon,” he says. The global financial crisis was just around the corner, and Adobe was not landing new customers as fast as desired. “I didn’t time that very well,” Narayen jokes.

Outside the box: By 2009, Adobe embarked on an ambitious mission to overhaul the way it shipped popular products like Photoshop. “A crisis is a terrible thing to waste,” Narayen says. Adobe switched to a subscription model, opening the door to a new way to deliver software in which customers could more easily receive updates and new features.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen. Courtesy of Adobe 

Finding Wall Street: Investors were concerned Adobe was spending too much on data centers, but Narayen convinced them it would pay off. “I think we did a good job of that,” Narayen says. By going to the cloud, Adobe ended up saving money with the switch from one-time licenses to recurring subscriptions. Narayen adds that ditching packaging also helped.

The next frontier: Narayen sees artificial intelligence as a game changer, but he warns, “Many companies just say A.I. without understanding how they want to apply it.” Adobe’s A.I. plans start with voice commands. Imagine brightening colors on photos just by speaking.

Double Duty: Adobe’s board elected Narayen as its chairman this year on top of his CEO duties. Narayen is quick to mention Adobe couldn’t be successful without his staff’s hard work. But, he says, “maybe it is recognition of some of the contributions I’ve made in the company.”

A version of this article appears in the June 15, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "Flash Forward."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE