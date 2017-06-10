Hardware Steals the Show at Apple’s Software Confab

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) was supposed to be a software affair. It wasn't.

After more than two hours on Monday, Apple's 2017 looked much different. There were new operating system announcements, of course, including a new version of the company's mobile operating system iOS and desktop operating system macOS, but the tech giant also fired its first shot into the smart home market. Apple also showcased some new iPads and new computers, and said that it's planning to offer its most powerful Mac ever later this year.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

But it wasn't all about WWDC this week. Apple CEO Tim Cook chimed in on President Donald Trump's decision on the Paris climate accord and the company even released an ad to make that point clearer.

This is Fortune ’s weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news this week. To see last week’s roundup, click here .

Read on for this week's biggest Apple news:

One more thing... Apple isn't pleased with President Trump's decision to remove the U.S. from the Paris climate accord . And it's responded with a new ad narrated by famed astronomer Carl Sagan.