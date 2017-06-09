Samsung’s New Curved Monitor is Really, Really Wide

The new Samsung CHG90 QLED monitor was unveiled on Friday

Samsung has just revealed the CHG90, a "super ultra-wide" monitor that measures 49 inches.

This $1,499 monitor, unveiled on Friday, is part of a line with features specifically for gamers — like lightning-fast response time and improved visual display — and is the first monitor in this new category of monitors, according to Business Insider .

The CHG90 uses High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology — usually reserved for televisions and large-format displays — and quantum dot composition, along with FreeSync 2 technology, the company said.

This combination of technology "produces a realistic, detailed, and colorful presentation that showcases games exactly as developers intended, dramatically improving picture quality and gameplay with crisper colors and sharper contrast," Samsung said in a statement.

This new monitor has an aspect ratio of 32:9, which compares to the 16:9 aspect ratio of a standard monitor and the 21:9 aspect ratio of an ultra-wide monitor, Business Insider reported.

Samsung also unveiled 32- and 27-inch CHG70 monitors, priced at $699 and $599, respectively.