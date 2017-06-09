Coming up: Fortune Most Powerful Women International Summit in London

On Monday, female leaders from the U.K., Europe, and beyond will gather in London to exchange ideas at the Fortune Most Powerful Women International Summit . The annual conference, which runs June 12th and 13th, brings together top thinkers and doers from diverse industries and geographies to discuss the critical issues they face and to learn from each other. (The flagship Most Powerful Women Summit has been in existence in the United States for 18 years and our International Summit is now in its sixth year.)

Speaking of critical issues, there have been quite a few in recent months: From geopolitical upheaval to the rise of cyber intrusions, there’s a lot to talk about. Indeed, the conversations will cover changing perceptions of how to maximize shareholder value, growth of European tech hubs (from Estonia to Berlin) and how Brexit could impact the rest of the continent. But the Summit is also geared toward inspiration. In fact, our 2017 theme is “Finding Your New Power.” To that end, we’ll see interviews and conversations with some of the preeminent women in government, philanthropy, education, and the arts.

Among those who will be joining us on stage are Carolyn Fairbairn , director-general, Confederation of British Industry; Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of Facebook’s EMEA region; Inga Beale , CEO of Lloyd's of London; Charlene Lucille de Carvalho-Heineken , executive director of Heineken Holding NV and the sole heir to the Heineken beer fortune; Ylva Johansson , Swedish Minister for Labor and Refugee Integration; Tamara Mellon , the Jimmy Choo co-founder who now heads TMellon Enterprises LLC; and Helle Thorning-Schmidt , the former Danish Prime Minister who is now CEO of Save the Children International. They join leaders from ABB, Aberdeen Asset Management, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, PepsiCo , Shire, Time Warner , and many other prominent companies. Oh, yeah, and Naomi Campbell , the supermodel, actress, and businesswoman, and Annie Lennox , singer-songwriter, activist, and philanthropist will also be there.

So in addition to problem-solving and inspiration, you can count on some glitz and entertainment too.

On a serious note, it’s a bittersweet time to hold a conference in London. On the one hand, the city is still grappling with the horrific terrorist attacks that occurred last week. On the other, hosting the Fortune Most Powerful Women International Summit in London is a tiny but meaningful reminder of the city’s own power, even as it picks up the painful pieces and carries on.