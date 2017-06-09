Ex-Trump Advisor Anthony Scaramucci May Finally Get a White House Job

Anthony Scaramucci may finally get a job in President Donald Trump's administration.

After the hedge fund executive was passed over for a White House advisor role earlier this year, Reuters reported Thursday that President Trump is set to pick Scaramucci as the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris.

Scaramucci's role would help ensure "that the decisions taken by the OECD reflect the priorities of the U.S. and that the research done at the OECD is effectively disseminated and shared throughout the respective U.S. Government departments and agencies," according to a description on OECD's website.

Previously, Scaramucci, founder of hedge fund of funds Skybridge Capital, acted as a top Republican fundraiser for Trump's presidential campaign, as well as past Republican candidates' presidential campaigns . After Trump won the election, he served on the presidential transition team as a top advisor.

Scaramucci sold SkyBridge in early January just days after confirming multiple reports that Trump would appoint him as an advisor and public liaison to the businesses community and governmental organizations. But the position eventually went to George Sifakis, former CEO of Ideagen, instead, leaving Scaramucci without a job.

The OECD fosters collaboration between its 34 member governments, along with over 70 non-member governments, in order to solve common world problems. In addition to recommending certain policies, the organization measures global productivity, predicts future trends, and sets international standards on nearly everything from taxes to the safety of chemicals. This includes climate change, an area where U.S. efforts are likely to be scrutinized, particularly after Trump's recent decision to withdraw the nation from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement .

Scaramucci could not be immediately reached for comment.