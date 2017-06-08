Tech
Don Reisinger
2:05 PM ET

Apple has tapped astronomer Carl Sagan to make a statement about the planet—and a recent decision by President Donald Trump.

The tech giant late on Wednesday published a new ad simply called, "Earth." The one-minute ad—part of the company's broader "Shot on iPhone" campaign to promote the company's smartphone camera prowess—is narrated by Sagan, who's reciting quotes from his book, Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space. The excerpt describes the importance of Earth and its uniqueness in space, and calls on humans to take care of the planet.

"The Earth is the only world known so far to harbor life," Sagan says in the ad, which features images of places across the world iPhone owners captured from their devices. He continues:

There is nowhere else, at least in the near future, to which our species could migrate. Like it or not, for the moment the Earth is where we make our stand. It underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another and to preserve and cherish the only home we've ever known.

The ad comes just days after President Donald Trump made the controversial decision to remove the U.S. from the Paris Accord, an initiative by countries around the world to reduce pollution and other human-related causes to climate change.

Following the decision, Apple (aapl) CEO Tim Cook was one of the more outspoken Trump critics, and said that he urged the President to keep the U.S. in the pact. Cook said Trump's decision was "wrong" and "not in the best interests of the United States."

Cook said earlier this week in an interview with Bloomberg that he would remain on as an advisor to the president to push for responsible climate change policies.

