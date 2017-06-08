Amazon Cuts Unlimited Photo Storage for Many Users

Well, this was nice while it lasted. Amazon is eliminating the unlimited photo storage option for non-Amazon Prime members. The Amazon Drive option was announced two years ago.

Starting Thursday, non-Prime members can pay $11.99 per year for up to 100 GB of storage or up to $59.99 for up to30 TB of storage. For the non-digital among us, 100GB should store up to 33,000 photos.

The news was disclosed in an Amazon ( amzn ) web post, which also tells users how they can check their current storage limits, and how to change or cancel their current plan. Those who pay $99 annually to be part of Amazon Prime also get another 5GB of storage for other content, like videos or documents.

If customers let their existing paid storage subscriptions expire, they will not be able to upload more photos but can continue to view, download, and delete their content, according to the web site.

Big cloud vendors have taken turns announcing, then backing off, unlimited storage options. Microsoft ( msft ) for example, ended its free OneDrive option for some users in 2015. Google offers customers 15GB of free storage spread across Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail accounts. If combined storage inches above that, paid plans kick in.