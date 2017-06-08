Tech
Search
Most Powerful WomenMaxine Waters Just Burned President Donald Trump on Twitter
Rep. Maxine Waters Holds Press Conference On Russian Ties To Trump Administration
Fortune 500Microsoft Bought Another Cybersecurity Firm for $100 Million
Microsoft Unveils New Devices Powered By Windows 10
SNAPSnap Investors Should Be Very Worried About This Number
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As U.S. Stocks Fall
CongressActually, James Comey Hopes President Trump Recorded Their Conversations
Intelligence Leaders Brief Senate On Worldwide Threats To U.S.
Fortune 500

Amazon Cuts Unlimited Photo Storage for Many Users

Barb Darrow
10:27 AM ET

Well, this was nice while it lasted. Amazon is eliminating the unlimited photo storage option for non-Amazon Prime members. The Amazon Drive option was announced two years ago.

Starting Thursday, non-Prime members can pay $11.99 per year for up to 100 GB of storage or up to $59.99 for up to30 TB of storage. For the non-digital among us, 100GB should store up to 33,000 photos.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily technology newsletter.

The news was disclosed in an Amazon (amzn) web post, which also tells users how they can check their current storage limits, and how to change or cancel their current plan. Those who pay $99 annually to be part of Amazon Prime also get another 5GB of storage for other content, like videos or documents.

If customers let their existing paid storage subscriptions expire, they will not be able to upload more photos but can continue to view, download, and delete their content, according to the web site.

Related: Why Amazon Dominates in Cloud Storage

Big cloud vendors have taken turns announcing, then backing off, unlimited storage options. Microsoft (msft) for example, ended its free OneDrive option for some users in 2015. Google offers customers 15GB of free storage spread across Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail accounts. If combined storage inches above that, paid plans kick in.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE