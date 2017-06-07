A collection of bitcoin tokens sit in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

A collection of bitcoin tokens sit in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Chris Ratcliffe — Bloomberg via Getty Images

Back before the November election, entrepreneur Mark Cuban often took to Twitter in an attempt to take down then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. While that didn't exactly work out, Cuban's most recent target on social media has certainly had an effect.

On Tuesday, Cuban took aim at cryptocurrency bitcoin, which has, since the start of the year, nearly doubled in value . His Twitter comments also appear to have caused a dip in bitcoin's value of about 5%. By mid-day Wednesday, the volatile cryptocurrency was still down by about 2% from its value prior to Cuban's comments.

So what did Cuban say? For one, he called the currency "a bubble."

I think it's in a bubble. I just don't know when or how much it corrects. When everyone is bragging about how easy they are making $=bubble https://t.co/hTrV5DeWNd - Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 6, 2017

Anyone anywhere can buy a stock. #crypto is like gold. More religion than asset. Except of course gold makes nice jewelry. #crypto notsomuch https://t.co/xp334BCRa2 - Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 6, 2017

I think blockchain is very valuable and will be at the core of most transactions in the future. Healthcare, finance etc all will use it https://t.co/VfMEc9LkqR - Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 6, 2017

A few hours later, one user noted that Cuban's Twitter thread had sparked a sell off in the cryptocurrency . Cuban used that as further evidence that the asset was indeed in bubble territory.

So testy. Lol. You know it's a bubble when a random twitter thread bounces the price. https://t.co/7gBGYU3JcQ - Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 6, 2017

His comments come as the price of bitcoin has soared in recent months thanks to geopolitical stability , as well as some Asian governments legitimizing the currency.