Tech
Search
sleepLight Is Probably Messing Up Your Sleep Cycle. Here’s How It Could Help Instead.
Internet Addiction
Pernod RicardPernod Ricard Buys Majority Stake In Mezcal Brand
ObamacareTrump Says He’s Meeting ‘Obamacare Victims’ After Anthem Leaves Ohio Exchange
President Elect Trump Continues His "Thank You Tour" In Grand Rapids, Michigan
fox newsOne Fox News Host Is Tired of President Trump Blaming the Media
Richard Branson &amp; Rudy Giuliani Visit "Cavuto" On FOX Business Network
Bitcoins As Digital Currency's Rally Crushed Every Other Currency in 2016
A collection of bitcoin tokens sit in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Chris Ratcliffe — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bitcoin

Mark Cuban’s Twitter Trolling Sent Bitcoin Prices Tumbling

Lucinda Shen
11:38 AM ET

Back before the November election, entrepreneur Mark Cuban often took to Twitter in an attempt to take down then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. While that didn't exactly work out, Cuban's most recent target on social media has certainly had an effect.

On Tuesday, Cuban took aim at cryptocurrency bitcoin, which has, since the start of the year, nearly doubled in value. His Twitter comments also appear to have caused a dip in bitcoin's value of about 5%. By mid-day Wednesday, the volatile cryptocurrency was still down by about 2% from its value prior to Cuban's comments.

So what did Cuban say? For one, he called the currency "a bubble."

A few hours later, one user noted that Cuban's Twitter thread had sparked a sell off in the cryptocurrency. Cuban used that as further evidence that the asset was indeed in bubble territory.

His comments come as the price of bitcoin has soared in recent months thanks to geopolitical stability, as well as some Asian governments legitimizing the currency.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE