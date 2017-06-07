One Fox News Host Is Tired of President Trump Blaming the Media

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto is tired of President Donald Trump's Twitter outbursts that target the news media and members of his own administration.

On Tuesday, Cavuto devoted time during his show to knock the President, just days after Trump tweeted about about “fake news” and criticized the way London Mayor Sadiq Khan handled terrorist attacks over the weekend.

"Mr. President, it's not the 'fake-news media' that's your problem— it's you," he said. "It's not just your tweeting — it's your scapegoating. It's your refusal to see that sometimes you're the one who's feeding your own beast — and acting beastly with your own guys."

He continued: "Mr. President, they didn't tweet disparaging comments about a London mayor in the middle of a murder spree — you did. They didn't turn on a travel ban that you signed — you did. You're right to say a lot of people are out to get you ... but ... the buck stops with you, Mr. President."

