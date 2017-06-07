No one would look at Elon Musk, the boyish 45-year-old cofounder and CEO of Tesla, and think, “Establishment guy!” Consider for evidence this tidbit: In anticipation of its annual shareholders meeting on June 6, Tesla tweeted out a request for questions that its chief executive could answer. One guy asked, “Boxers or briefs?” To which Musk replied, “Wearing anything at all is just a conspiracy by the capitalist running dogs of Big Underwear.”

As I said, not exactly establishment.

So the fact that Tesla, one of several innovative companies that Musk is juggling, is now a newly minted member of the 500 Club— arriving for the first time this year on Fortune’ s annual register of the biggest U.S. companies —might strike some as a curious, if marvelous, oddity: the brash, antiestablishment carmaker parked in one of the reserved spaces for America’s corporate elite.

Cool beans.

Some, no doubt, felt the same surprise when Reed Hastings’s Netflix ( nflx ) knocked on the club doors two years ago. Or in 2013, when a tee-clad Mark Zuckerberg showed up with the social media dominion he had founded just nine years earlier. Or in 2006, when a couple of cerebral Stanford grads, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, crashed through the 500’s gates with their oogley-named web-searching phenom.

That year Google ( googl ) , which made its debut at No. 353, had a respectable $6 billion in revenue. This year, in its 12th appearance, the company (rechristened Alphabet) clocks in with $90 billion in revenue, whisking it up to No. 27.

Which brings me to the secret of this elite, Ivy-strewn estate. The Fortune 500 has always been a destination for radical thinkers, stargazing inventors, and slightly disheveled entrepreneurs.

It was true back in 1960, in the sixth iteration of the list, when a camera company called Polaroid just barely made the cut. Founder Edwin Land, by then 51 years old, was to many an “aloof, authoritarian” chief executive, hell-bent on overtaking the far bigger Eastman Kodak (then ranked No. 45). But the inventor who had first caught Fortune’ s eye more than two decades earlier was someone else: a rebellious physics genius, not yet 30, who “never took the trouble to graduate from Harvard” and who had started a small company in a cellar on Boston’s Dartmouth Street. “Student Land had a shock of black hair, dark piercing eyes, a jerky manner, and a sophisticated but incurable enthusiasm about almost everything in the world but especially about a light polarizer that he had devised in his teens in a rudimentary home laboratory,” we said in a 1938 profile.

One by one they came—daring, upstart free enterprisers who pulled and dragged America to the front of a new global techno-industrial age. And together they built the Fortune 500, as if brick by brick: William Redington Hewlett and David Packard got their eponymous printer company on the list in 1962; then came Joseph Wilson’s Xerox ( xrx ) in 1963, Gordon Moore’s Intel ( intc ) in 1979, and then, of course, two guys named Steve.

Founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, Apple ( aapl ) first appeared on our famed roster in 1983, having gone from California garage to the front door of American business in a mere seven years. Today, with $216 billion in 2016 revenue and a staggering $46 billion in profit, Apple is as much the world’s company as it is America’s. Just as Tesla is, for that matter (see “ Tesla Takes Off in China ”). And just as virtually all of the Fortune 500 are. (Together, these companies had revenue of $12.1 trillion in 2016, a significant share of which derived from outside the U.S.)

As mighty as they may be, though, they all sprouted from someone’s irrepressible, radical idea—which is to say: They were all invented.

Welcome to the Fortune 500, the home of the new thinkers.