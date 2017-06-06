Ashley Graham Shares Her Run-Ins with Sexual Harassment and Abusive Relationships

Ashley Graham isn't afraid to talk about the tough stuff.

In an interview with Glamour , the model opened up about an early experience with sexual harassment, talking for the first time about an incident that happened while she was 17 (she is now 29):

"There was an incident on set of a campaign job when I was 17 years old—I haven’t told this story—and there was a photo assistant who was into me. He was like, “Hey, come here,” and he led me into a closet. And I was like, “What?” I thought he was going to show me something. And he pulled me in, and he pulled his penis out. And he was like, “Grab it.” And I was like, “No! That’s disgusting.” I freaked out. And thank God I was closer to the door, and I just bolted out."

This, sadly, wasn't Graham's first encounter with unwanted sexual advances. In her memoir, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, And Power Really Look Like, she revealed that, when she was ten years old, an 18-year-old man forced her to touch his genitals . She tells Glamour that she blamed herself for that experience: "The insecure girl inside me was like, 'Well, maybe I did something.' To all those girls out there: No, you didn’t do anything."

The model also spoke candidly about an abusive relationship she had at a younger age. "I was letting him dictate who I was by his behavior, drinking problem, and abuse," she says. "One night he chased me around the kitchen with a butcher knife, and I ran into the bathroom and called my mom. I feared for my life."

That relationship ended shortly after the incident and Graham has been happily to her husband, Justin Ervin, for seven years.