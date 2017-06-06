Tim Cook Says Apple Helped U.K. Terrorism Investigators

The U.K. government is relying in part on Apple to help it track down terrorism suspects amid a recent rash of attacks on the country.

Speaking to Bloomberg in an interview on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that his company is "cooperating with the U.K. government" in its efforts to thwart terrorism. While Cook said that he couldn't provide details on his company's efforts, he said that the U.K. government is using a "lawful process" to obtain data stored on his company's servers.

Cook's comments come as the U.K. has been the victim of three attacks in fewer than three months. The government has said that it plans to clamp down on violent extremism, and has arrested several people with alleged ties to recent attacks on citizens, including a suicide bombing in May that killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena.

The attacks have prompted some critics to call on major technology companies, including Apple, to aid law enforcement and remove certain encryption standards that they say, makes it harder for investigators to identify bad actors.

While Cook told Bloomberg that Apple ( aapl ) won't modify its encryption to make it easier for law enforcement to access data, he said his company can still furnish information that can help law enforcement find suspects.

His comments came on the heels of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, where he and his executive unveiled new versions of the company's many operating systems, including iOS and macOS . Apple also unveiled new Mac computers, as well as a smart home hub called the HomePod that will be released later this year.

However, much of Cook's talk with Bloomberg centered on government affairs, including President Donald Trump's decision last week to remove the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

In his interview with Bloomberg, Cook called the decision "wrong" and said that it's "not in the best interested of the United States." Cook is said to have called the president before his made his decision last week urging him to stay in the climate accord, which includes a host of voluntary initiatives aimed at reducing pollution and other human-related causes to climate change.

Still, Cook said that he will remain an advisor to the president.