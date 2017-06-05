Leadership
Search
Apple WWDC 2017Amazon Prime Video Is Coming to Apple TV
Apple Showcase
Best CompaniesApple Watch Is Getting Improvements for News, Fitness, Music, and Siri
Key Speakers At The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC)
General MotorsGM Shareholders to Vote on Splitting Stock and Board Changes
General Motors world headquarters building in Detroit
FoodA Grocery Store for All, Powered By Wasted Food
PMAD Daily Table Doug Rauch
White House

The White House Wants to Privatize the Air Traffic Control System, But It Needs Help From Congress

Alana Abramson
12:36 PM ET

President Trump kicked off the White House's "infrastructure week" Monday by announcing his goal of privatizing the air traffic control system.

"Today we're proposing to take American air travel into the future, finally," Trump said Monday, flanked by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao; three of her predecessors, including Elizabeth Dole, the first woman appointed to that position; and former chief operating officers of the Federal Aviation Administration. "We live in a modern age, yet our air traffic control system is stuck, painfully in the past."

Under Trump's proposal, the air traffic control system would be separated from the FAA into a new entity, which the White House says is crucial for eliminating flight delays, saving fuel, and increasing safety measures. The entity, says the White House, would not come at any additional cost to the taxpayers.

"Our plan will get you where you need to go more quickly, more reliably, and more affordably," Trump said.

Congress would need to pass pass legislation for this to actually happen; White House officials explained Monday that the President is only stating his goals of separating air traffic controls from the FAA, and was signing "a decision memo and letter transmitting legislative principles to Congress," according to the press pool .

Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Bill Shuster, the Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in Congress, introduced legislation in 2016 advocating for the separation of the ATC, which the White House said it used as a framework for its proposal. The bill passed the House committee, but never reached the floor for a full House vote, according to the Wall Street Journal, which also reported bipartisan opposition in the Senate to the proposal.

Trump's announcement is one of several events the White House is touting as part of its "infrastructure week." On Wednesday, the President will travel to Cincinnati to speak at the city's Rivertowne Marina, and will host Governors and Mayors at the White House the following day—the same day former FBI Director James Comey, who he fired, testifies before Congress.

At one point, infrastructure was thought to be a possibility for bipartisan cooperation between the Trump White House and Congressional Democrats. Trump had proposed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on the campaign trail, which Democrats indicated a willingness to support. "We’re not going to oppose something simply because it has the name Trump on it, but we will certainly not sacrifice our principles just to get something done," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told ABC News in December, noting that he approved of the $1 trillion proposal. But both Schumer and Pelosi, the two highest ranking Democrats in Congress, quickly disavowed Trump's proposal Monday.

"The entire focus of the President’s infrastructure ‘proposal’ is on privatization, which sounds like a nice word but when you scratch beneath the surface it means much less construction and far fewer jobs, particularly in rural areas," Schumer said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE