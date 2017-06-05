Watch Here: Apple’s iPhone and Mac News at WWDC 2017

We're just hours away from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote, and the ways to watch are numerous.

If you're looking for the easiest way to watch Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote at 1 p.m. ET, simply keep this page open. When the show starts, Fortune will stream the event live right here at the top of the page, so you don't miss a moment.

Apple ( aapl ) is offering several other ways to watch the event.

The company has launched a " WWDC17 " page on its website that will allow users to stream the show from Apple.com. In order to do so, however, users will need to be watching on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch running Safari and iOS version 7.0 or later. Mac and Windows users can also watch in the browser, though the former will require OS X 10.8.5 or newer. PC users can watch the show from the Microsoft Edge browser on Windows 10.

Like recent Apple events, WWDC 2017 will also be available to Apple TV owners. Those who own a second- or third-generation Apple TV will need software version 6.2 or later to stream the show. All fourth-generation Apple TV owners will have access to the stream through the Apple Events app.

And in case you're wondering what Apple might have up its sleeve, here's Fortune 's roundup of the hottest WWDC 2017 rumors.

