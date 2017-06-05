Travel
trump organization

The Trump Organization Will Launch a Budget-Friendly Hotel Chain Called ‘American Idea’

Katie Reilly
Jun 05, 2017

The Trump Organization on Monday announced plans to launch a three-star, budget-friendly hotel chain under the name American Idea, a departure from the luxury properties the company is known for.

The chain will feature emblems of American culture and American-made goods, the New York Times reported — a theme that aligns with President Donald Trump's political messages and is aimed at distinguishing American Idea hotels from other budget-friendly hotels.

“There is no political thought to it,” Eric Danziger, chief executive of the Trump Organization’s hotels division, told the Times.

The Trump Organization is now under the leadership of President Trump's eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, but the President's lasting financial ties continue to raise ethics questions about potential conflicts of interest.

The first American Idea hotels are set to open in Mississippi, where the Trump Organization is partnering with the family-owned Chawla Hotels to rebrand existing properties. The Trump Organization will license the American Idea brand name to at least three properties owned by Chawla Hotels, which will continue to manage day-to-day operations, the Times reported.

Danziger said the Trump name won't appear anywhere on the hotels.

