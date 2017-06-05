MPW
This Is How Much Ariana Grande Raised For Manchester

Valentina Zarya
11:33 AM ET

Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus united for Manchester this weekend.

On Saturday evening, some of pop music's biggest stars played a benefit concert to help the victims of the terrorist attack on the U.K. city.

The British Red Cross announced that the proceeds of the show amounted to more than £2.35 million—or more than $3 million. With Grande's help, the organization's relief fund, Manchester Emergency Funded, has raised a total of $12 million.

Subscribe to The Broadsheet, Fortune's daily newsletter about the most powerful women in business.

Last month, a suicide bomber killed 22 people in a crowded concert hall in the city. The headliner of the original concert was also Ariana Grande and many of the victims were young children.

Following the attack, the singer tweeted that she was "broken," before releasing a longer statement announcing the One Love benefit concert. "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

Follow FORTUNE