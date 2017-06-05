Tech
Apple Adds iMac Pro as Other Macs Get Performance Upgrades

Don Reisinger
2:05 PM ET

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that kicked off on Monday may be a software show, but the company unveiled some hardware surprises at the event.

The tech giant announced at its show that its all-in-one iMac desktop computers will come with brighter screens, and faster app performance. Additionally, the new iMacs, which have 21.5- and 27-inch screens, will get more ports for users to attach accessories. Both iMac models will also add new graphics cards that could help them better display video games, design apps, and other graphics-intensive programs like virtual-reality. The iMacs start at $1,099.

Moving to the mobile side, Apple (aapl) said that its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models will come with faster processors and better performance. Pricing on the MacBook Pro will start at $1,299.

Both the MacBooks and iMacs will start shipping on Monday.

Apple ended its Mac discussion with a new desktop called the iMac Pro. Apple said the computer is the most powerful Mac it has ever built, with the latest and most powerful processors on the market. It also comes with high-end graphics performance that should allow for solid performance for high-end games and design apps.

The tech giant said that its iMac Pro will start at $5,000 and that it would start shipping in December.

