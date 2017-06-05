Tech
Apple WWDC 2017

Amazon Prime Video Is Coming to Apple TV

Leena Rao
1:42 PM ET

Amazon's streaming video service is coming to Apple's streaming media box, Apple TV, confirming rumors that have been swirling for weeks.

The new Amazon Prime Video app will debut later this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said at WDDC. With the new app, Amazon Prime users will be able use an app on Apple TV to access thousands of movies, TV shows and podcasts that the e-commerce giant offers to members of its Prime program.

Apple made the announcement on Monday at its annual WWDC developer conference in San Jose, Calif.

For $99 per year, Amazon Prime members can access and stream digital movies, TV shows, and Amazon’s original productions in addition to free two-day shipping and one-hour delivery on certain orders.

It's good news for fans of Amazon's original content, which is only available through Amazon Prime Video. Over the past few years, Amazon Studios has had some success with a number of its original TV programs, including Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent. The company also produced this year's movie hit, Academy Award winning film Manchester by the Sea.

It's worth noting that Apple TV competes with Amazon Prime Video when it comes to vying for customer eyeballs for movies and TV shows. But Apple has started to integrate the services of media and content competitors like Netflix and Hulu because of customer demand.

