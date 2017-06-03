Malaysia Contest Offers Up to $1,000 for the Best ‘Gay Prevention’ Video

Malaysian health authorities are offering a cash prize to whomever can come up with the best video to "prevent" homosexuality, and activists are protesting.

LGBT activists have said it will spread fear among the community in Malaysia, according to the AFP news agency.

The contest is open to 13- to 24-year-olds and is offering up to $1,000, the BBC reported.

The entries are supposed to focus on "gender confusion" in reference to gay, lesbian and transgender people, according to the report.

"The very fact that they lump LGBT people under a category called 'gender confusion' shows that the authorities are very much confused themselves," activist Pang Khee Teik told AFP.

Homosexuality and sodomy is illegal in Malaysia, where penalties can include fines, imprisonment and corporal punishment.