Apple May Unveil New Hardware at WWDC

It's the calm before the storm for Apple. But that hasn't stopped the rumors.
Apple on Monday will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif. While the show has historically focused on software, like Apple's iOS and macOS operating systems, several recent rumors suggest hardware like new iPads and a new smart home hub may feature prominently on stage.
But there's more going on than just WWDC. Apple CEO Tim Cook has responded to this week's decision by President Donald Trump to remove the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. And at long last, Apple has shared the premiere date for its upcoming Web series, Carpool Karaoke.
Read on for this week's biggest Apple headlines:
- Apple (aapl) on Monday could unveil a new smart home hub that would let users control smart home devices like light bulbs, set reminders for events, and interact with music playlists. The device would be powered by Apple's virtual personal assistant Siri and will come with high-quality (and loud) speakers, Bloomberg reported this week, citing sources. While Apple will reportedly unveil the device at the show, it likely won't release the Siri-powered gadget until later this year. The smart home device could be announced alongside new iPad Pro models, including one with a 10.5-inch screen. Existing iPad Pro models have 9.7- and 12.9-inch screens.
- Apple could be to blame for the widespread Nintendo Switch shortage, according to a Wall Street Journal report this week. The Journal's sources said that suppliers of memory, liquid-crystal displays, and other components are filling Apple's orders before Nintendo's, forcing the video game company to wait for components for its popular Switch game console. Nintendo (ntdoy) has said that Switch supply will remain low through the end of the year, and if supply chain sources are correct, Apple may be the reason.
- One of Qualcomm's top engineers has left the company to join Apple. The iPhone maker, which is embroiled in an international dispute with Qualcomm, recently hired Esin Terzioglu to work in an undisclosed capacity at the company. Terzioglu previously led Qualcomm's communications chip business.
- After President Trump announced this week that he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, Apple's CEO reiterated his company's commitment to the environment. He said that "climate change is real," adding that he was "disappointed" by the president's decision. Cook is said to have called the president at the White House earlier this week to lobby him to stay in the Paris Climate agreement.
One more thing...Apple's long-awaited Carpool Karaoke series will debut on Aug. 8. The series will be available on Apple Music, which started as a music-streaming service, but also accommodates videos and streaming shows. Apple had reportedly planned to premiere the show in the spring, and, in April announced that it would be delayed until later in 2017.