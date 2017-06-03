Apple May Unveil New Hardware at WWDC

It's the calm before the storm for Apple. But that hasn't stopped the rumors.

Apple on Monday will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif. While the show has historically focused on software, like Apple's iOS and macOS operating systems, several recent rumors suggest hardware like new iPads and a new smart home hub may feature prominently on stage.

But there's more going on than just WWDC. Apple CEO Tim Cook has responded to this week's decision by President Donald Trump to remove the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. And at long last, Apple has shared the premiere date for its upcoming Web series, Carpool Karaoke .

One more thing... Apple's long-awaited Carpool Karaoke series will debut on Aug. 8. The series will be available on Apple Music , which started as a music-streaming service, but also accommodates videos and streaming shows. Apple had reportedly planned to premiere the show in the spring , and, in April announced that it would be delayed until later in 2017.