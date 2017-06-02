The World’s Most Powerful Women: June 2

Following President Donald Trump's decision yesterday to pull the United States out of the historic Paris climate accord, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo encouraged him to reconsider what she called a "short-sighted" move.
"The years to 2020 will be crucial in determining if the worst effects of climate change can be avoided. American leadership on this urgent challenge is needed now more than ever," she wrote in an op-ed for Newsweek.
But even without the Trump administration's involvement, "the great cities of the world...remain resolutely committed to doing what needs to be done to implement the Paris Agreement," wrote Hidalgo, who chairs a network of major cities that have pledged to tackle climate change.
"As mayors, we recognize that climate change poses a unique threat to the future of our planet," she wrote, "We will not relent. We already know that cities are where the future happens first, and we remain committed to a greener future for all."
Indeed, in the wake of Trump's decision to exit the pact, local leaders in the United States have already vowed to take up the mantle of the Paris accord even as the president abandons it. Notably, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto responded after Trump name-dropped the city in his speech yesterday. "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," the president said.
Peduto pointed out that Trump rival Hillary Clinton had actually won 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh in November, and the mayor recommitted the city to supporting the principles of the accord: "Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow [the] Paris Agreement," he tweeted.
EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA
Rudd on a run
PM Theresa May tapped Amber Rudd to represent the Conservatives in a general election debate on Wednesday. The appearance highlights the rapid rise of the home secretary, who's considered a contender for chancellor should the election prompt a cabinet reshuffle. Rudd, 53, was a latecomer to politics. In fact, one of her first jobs was working as an “aristocracy co-ordinator,” tasked with finding extras to wear stylish outfits in the 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral.
Oh snap
Meanwhile, things aren't looking so bright for May as the national vote approaches. When she called the snap election on April 18, it seemed like a sure bet, but it's since morphed into a giant gamble. Opinion polls had shown her Conservative Party leading rival Labour by more than 20 percentage points, but a poll out yesterday pegged her advantage at just 3 percentage points and suggested Conservatives could actually lose seats. That would deprive May of the solid majority she sees as essential to impending Brexit talks.
Isn't it grand?
Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur clinched the biggest victory of her career at the French Open on Wednesday and in doing so became the first woman from any of the 21 Arab countries to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament.
THE AMERICAS
Giving it a second thought
Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman says the company needs to reconsider staying in the business of selling servers to big cloud and telecommunications providers. For the second quarter in a row, that part of HPE's business was slammed by lower orders from a "single tier one" customer that Whitman did not identify, but others have speculated to be Microsoft. Whitman expects the customer's purchases to keep declining over the next few quarters from what is "a pretty big number," she said during the company's second quarter earnings call.
Lessons from a loss
At 26, Alexis Frank had the chance to become the youngest ever Congresswoman as she ran to fill a Congressional seat in South Carolina vacated by Mick Mulvaney, whom President Donald Trump tapped as his director of the Office of Management and Budget. She lost in the Democratic primary to a better-financed, better-connected, more obvious political candidate, but says she learned "you're never too young." "Whatever reason you have is the right reason. I ran for my children, for my daughter. They deserve more," she says.
ASIA-PACIFIC
'Less cheap and less willing'
The New York Times takes a close look at Huajian International whose Chinese factories manufacture shoes for fashion lines including the Ivanka Trump brand. Huajian is facing scrutiny for how it treats workers, especially after authorities this week detained an activist who went undercover as a factory worker on behalf of a labor rights group. Two other activists are missing. The Times reports that the focus on Huajian’s factories points to changing labor conditions in China as manufacturers try to get more work out of an increasingly expensive labor pool.
Holding court
Tennis icon Martina Navratilova is calling for the Margaret Court Arena that hosts Australian Open matches to be renamed after Court, a former world No. 1 player, said that tennis is “full of lesbians” and that transgender children were the work of “the devil." Navratilova, who married her partner in 2014, denounced Court’s comments in an open letter: “We celebrate free speech, but that doesn’t mean it is free of consequences—not punishment, but consequences."
IN BRIEF
PARTING WORDS
"[A]lways, always know that just by being authentically you, you are more than enough."
—Jenna Bush Hager in a letter to her daughters about beauty.