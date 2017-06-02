The World’s Most Powerful Women: June 2

Following President Donald Trump's decision yesterday to pull the United States out of the historic Paris climate accord, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo encouraged him to reconsider what she called a "short-sighted" move.

"The years to 2020 will be crucial in determining if the worst effects of climate change can be avoided. American leadership on this urgent challenge is needed now more than ever," she wrote in an op-ed for Newsweek .

But even without the Trump administration's involvement, "the great cities of the world...remain resolutely committed to doing what needs to be done to implement the Paris Agreement," wrote Hidalgo, who chairs a network of major cities that have pledged to tackle climate change.

"As mayors, we recognize that climate change poses a unique threat to the future of our planet," she wrote, "We will not relent. We already know that cities are where the future happens first, and we remain committed to a greener future for all."

Indeed, in the wake of Trump's decision to exit the pact, local leaders in the United States have already vowed to take up the mantle of the Paris accord even as the president abandons it. Notably, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto responded after Trump name-dropped the city in his speech yesterday. "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," the president said.

Peduto pointed out that Trump rival Hillary Clinton had actually won 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh in November, and the mayor recommitted the city to supporting the principles of the accord: "Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow [the] Paris Agreement," he tweeted.

— @clairezillman