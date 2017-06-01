Chloe Grace Moritz attends The Logo TV 2016 Trailblazer Honors at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on June 23, 2016 in New York City.

Chloe Grace Moretz says the marketing for her new movie caught her by surprise—and not in a good way.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon, the actress addressed criticism directed at her new movie's billboards and trailer, saying that she was "just as appalled and angry as everyone else" and insisting that the campaign "wasn't approved" by her or her team.

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team - Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g - Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The film, Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs , is an animated remake of the Disney ( dis ) classic Snow White . The twist is that the lead character is a princess who is not beautiful by others' standards—until she is transformed by a pair of red shoes.

The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX - Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

While Moretz insisted in another tweet that the "actual story is powerful for young women," some took offense to ads that seemed to imply that a heavier Snow White was "no longer beautiful."

This Chloe Moretz cartoon also seems, uh, questionable pic.twitter.com/93ieRc9JnQ - Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 25, 2017

Plus-size model Tess Holliday posed the rhetorical question, "Why is it okay to tell young kids that being fat = ugly?"

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM - Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

Moretz has a history of calling out the entertainment industry for sending unhealthy messages to girls. She criticized the Miss Universe pageant for "overtly sexualizing" young women.