Most Powerful Women

Chloe Grace Moretz ‘Appalled and Angry’ About New Film’s Fat-Shaming Marketing

Valentina Zarya
9:40 AM ET

Chloe Grace Moretz says the marketing for her new movie caught her by surprise—and not in a good way.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon, the actress addressed criticism directed at her new movie's billboards and trailer, saying that she was "just as appalled and angry as everyone else" and insisting that the campaign "wasn't approved" by her or her team.

The film, Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs, is an animated remake of the Disney (dis) classic Snow White. The twist is that the lead character is a princess who is not beautiful by others' standards—until she is transformed by a pair of red shoes.

While Moretz insisted in another tweet that the "actual story is powerful for young women," some took offense to ads that seemed to imply that a heavier Snow White was "no longer beautiful."

Plus-size model Tess Holliday posed the rhetorical question, "Why is it okay to tell young kids that being fat = ugly?"

Moretz has a history of calling out the entertainment industry for sending unhealthy messages to girls. She criticized the Miss Universe pageant for "overtly sexualizing" young women.

