Partaking in National Doughnut Day? Here’s How Much Sugar You’re Consuming.

It’s here again: that hallowed day where the nation comes together to celebrate sweet, fried, sometimes icing laden circles of pure deliciousness.

To commemorate, the industry’s big players (Dunkin’ Donuts, Krispy Kreme), along with smaller stores across the country, are handing out free doughnuts.

As with so many things in this life, doughnuts are complicated. The very thing that makes them delicious makes them terrible for you: sugar. So much sugar.

We've long known too much sugar is bad for us—the substance is firmly tied to expanding waist lines and rising obesity and diabetes rates. And yet, the American diet is laced with the stuff . Added sugar is in our beverages (soda is the most glaring culprit, but it lurks in fruit juices, alcohol drinks, and smoothies, too), in our bread, in our yogurt, in our snack bars and cereals. Once you start to pay attention, it’s everywhere, including foods you wouldn’t expect.

In 2015, the federal government included a recommended daily limit on added sugars in its dietary guidelines: less than 10% of daily calories, i.e. no more than 12 teaspoons (around 50 grams) a day in a 2,000-calorie diet. To put this in context, one Double Chocolate Doughnut from Krispy Kreme accounts for half this daily limit.

While a free doughnut can be a thing of beauty, it’s good to recognize the pastry in all its complex, double-edged glory.

Here’s a sugar rundown of today’s top deals.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The deal: One free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage. At participating locations .

The sugar damage:

Blueberry Cake

Calories: 340

Sugars: 21g

Glazed

Calories: 260

Sugars: 12g

Boston Kreme

Calories: 300

Sugars: 17g

Glazed Chocolate

Calories: 340

Sugars: 17g

Jelly

Calories: 270

Sugars: 15g

Old Fashioned

Calories: 290

Sugars: 10g

Strawberry Frosted

Calories: 280

Sugars: 14g

Krispy Kreme

The deal: One free doughnut, no purchase necessary at participating locations .

The sugar damage:

Chocolate With Sprinkles

Calories: 250

Sugars: 23g

Double Dark Chocolate

Calories: 370

Sugars: 27g

Original Glazed Doughnut

Calories: 190

Sugars: 10g

Dulce De Leche

Calories: 300

Sugars: 17g

Powdered Strawberry Filled

Calories: 270

Sugars: 12g

Tim Hortons

The deal: A free classic doughnut with any coffee purchase (when you mention National Doughnut Day). At participating locations .

The sugar damage ( Note: Tim Horton’s site does not list nutritional information for every donut )

Apple Fritter

Calories: 250

Sugars: 15g

Chocolate Dip Donut

Calories: 190

Sugars: 8g

Honey Cruller

Calories: 310

Sugars: 22g