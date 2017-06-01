United Airlines Will Fly the Longest-Ever Route From the U.S.

United Airlines is adding an 18-hour non-stop flight, covering 8,700 miles between Los Angeles and Singapore .

The trip — the longest scheduled non-stop flight to or from the U.S. — will be offered in October, subject to government approval, United said.

Westbound flights will take approximately 18 hours, while eastbound flights are expected to last just more than 15 hours.

"Whether our customers are on leisure or business travel, United is making travel to Singapore easier and even more convenient than ever before and customers arriving to Los Angeles will have multiple opportunities to connect to hundreds of United destinations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America," United's Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales Dave Hilfman said in a news release.

Currently, Australian airliner Qantas holds the top spot for the longest non-stop flight at 8,576 miles, connecting the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Sydney, USA Today reported.

When service begins, Flight UA 37 will leave daily from Los Angeles at 8:55 p.m. local time and arrive in Singapore two days later.