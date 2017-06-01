Travel
Search
Paris AccordSolar Stocks Are Predicting the Paris Agreement Might Not be Dead Yet
airplane laptop banAirplane Laptop Ban Is Slowing Growth of Middle Eastern Airlines
Passengers At The Dubai International Airport
Most Powerful WomenTesla Just Fired the Female Engineer Who Alleged ‘Pervasive Harassment’ at the Company
Shoppers In Berlin As Euro Area Consumer Prices Drop
EntrepreneurThe Most Powerful Asset You Can Have in Entrepreneurship
IRON MAN
Airlines

United Airlines Will Fly the Longest-Ever Route From the U.S.

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:14 PM ET

United Airlines is adding an 18-hour non-stop flight, covering 8,700 miles between Los Angeles and Singapore.

The trip — the longest scheduled non-stop flight to or from the U.S. — will be offered in October, subject to government approval, United said.

Westbound flights will take approximately 18 hours, while eastbound flights are expected to last just more than 15 hours.

"Whether our customers are on leisure or business travel, United is making travel to Singapore easier and even more convenient than ever before and customers arriving to Los Angeles will have multiple opportunities to connect to hundreds of United destinations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America," United's Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales Dave Hilfman said in a news release.

Currently, Australian airliner Qantas holds the top spot for the longest non-stop flight at 8,576 miles, connecting the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Sydney, USA Today reported.

When service begins, Flight UA 37 will leave daily from Los Angeles at 8:55 p.m. local time and arrive in Singapore two days later.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE