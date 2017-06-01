MPW
Search
Blue ApronMeal-Kit Startup Blue Apron Is Going Public
Ingredients for Moroccan Beef Tagine from Blue Apron
RussiaPutin Talks Assassination Attempts and Spying in New Oliver Stone Documentary
A scene from the Showtime documentary THE PUTIN INTERVIEWS. - Photo: Komandir/Courtesy of SHOWTIME Pictured: Russian President Vladimir Putin, interpreter Sergei Chudinov and Oliver Stone
Climate Change‘Climate Change is Real’: Business Leaders React to President Trump’s Withdrawal from Paris Agreement
President Trump To Order Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord
Lululemon AthleticaLululemon To Close Most Tween-Focused Ivivva Stores
Lululemon Athletica Inc. Chief Executive Officer Laurent Potdevin At New Hong Kong Store
Most Powerful Women

The Abortion Rate Will Go Up Under Trump, Says Planned Parenthood President

Valentina Zarya
5:46 PM ET

The Trump administration's policies may make abortion—a procedure it is trying to curb—even more common.

Speaking at Recode’s Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Thursday , Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards argued that cutting funding to the women's health non-profit, as well as making it more difficult to access to contraception, will limit women's choices and cause abortion rates go up as a result.

"It's is a very scary time" to be a woman, Richards said. "A group of men are now trying to plot our future in the U.S. Senate."

This week, Vox reported that the White House has drafted a revision of the government’s contraception coverage mandate that could deny birth control to thousands of women who now have access to it at no cost.

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

More than 20% of U.S. women of childbearing age had to pay money out of pocket for oral contraceptives prior to the Obamacare mandate, a number that shrunk to less than 4% after the Affordable Care Act mandate. With the new rule, which expands the number of employers and insurers that qualify for exemptions by claiming a moral or religious objection, that number could go back up.

Trump's budget proposal, released last month, prohibits any funding for organizations that provide abortions, including Planned Parenthood. If the proposal passes, the U.S.'s largest provider of family planning services will not be able to participate in any federal program, thereby eliminating federal funding for services like cancer screening, sexually transmitted disease testing, and infertility prevention.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE