Term Sheet — Thursday, June 1

NYC Tech: Awhile back I had promised to provide updated deal data comparing exits for startups from NYC, LA and Boston. We can’t compare deal value of M&A exits since so many of the prices are not confirmed. For example, Oracle’s acquisition of Moat, reportedly for $850 million, did not disclose an official deal value.

The deal volume data shows a fairly even mix of exits between the three cities. New York has consistently had the most exits by volume, with LA and Boston close behind. (Turn on images to see the chart.)

But IPOs are anyone’s game. From 2014 through mid-April of this year (when the data was compiled), Los Angeles has topped New York and Boston in IPO exit money:

New York could potentially change that pattern this year, if IPO candidates like Spotify, WeWork and Blue Apron all go public at or above their current valuations, but the timing on those deals is still iffy. (Stockholm-based Spotify’s U.S. headquarters is in New York so I’m counting it. Here’s our initial analysis on Spotify’s direct listing plans .)

NYC M&A: Before WeWork, Spotify and Blue Apron go public, NYC’s three consumer-facing IPOs are poised to go on buying sprees. This year each company hired an experienced dealmaker to help it snap up tech and tech talent.

• Last month WeWork hired Emily Keeton , former co-head of M&A at IAC, as its head of M&A. In March WeWork bought a visitor registration startup called Welkio.

• In May Spotify hired Sheila Spence , SVP of corporate development at WPP, as its VP of corporate development. In the last three months the company has snapped up four startups: MightyTV, Mediachain, Sonalytic, and Niland. Expect more to come.

• In January, Blue Apron hired Sid Banthiya , a director at Credit Suisse, to be its head of corporate development. In March the company bought BN Ranch.

Here’s why this is meaningful to venture investors, especially the ones that have backed New York-based companies: On the surface, a talent sale to another startup isn’t much to brag about. But a mediocre deal can turn into a winner if the acquiring company goes public soon after at a premium.

I wrote about this after Twitter’s IPO in 2013 . Twitter had purchased 29 companies by the time it went public, using stock to buy most of them. As such, investors in those companies became Twitter stockholders and watched their stock double in a matter of months. An example I gave at the time:

Bluefin Labs sold to Twitter for $80 million in February 2013. Twitter's paper valuation was just under $10 billion for secondary sales; its last institutional round had placed its valuation at $9.25 billion. Eight months later, Twitter's valuation more than doubled in the public markets, topping $20 billion. Bluefin investors Softbank Capital, Time Warner Investments, Acadia Woods Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Jim Pallotta, Brian Bedol, Dan Gilbert, Lerer Ventures and Kepha Partners, as well as the company's founders, all did pretty well in the deal.

For investors, selling a portfolio company to a successful pre-IPO startup is almost as good as investing directly in the pre-IPO startup to begin with. For startups, it may mean choosing the private “soft landing” option over a publicly traded acquirer, which is presumably already fairly valued by public market investors or more likely to use cash.

Put another way, if one of your portfolio companies must sell for a mediocre return, I suggest getting to know Emily, Sheila and Sid.

Conflict: Yesterday at the Code conference, Andy Rubin confirmed that his new smartphone company, Essential, wasn’t able to raise money from SoftBank’s Vision Fund because of a conflict of interest with one of the Vision Fund investors. As WSJ has reported , that investor is Apple.

This marks a shift from the tech industry’s incestuous, conflict-ridden coop-etition mode of investing to date. Take the ride-hailing market. As I wrote in January :

Everyone involved – Apple, Didi, Uber, SoftBank, Alibaba, Grab, Lyft, Ola, ARM Holdings, 99, Google, is in some way connected by investment to a competitor, a supplier, an investor or an ally. In some cases, all of the above. With the Vision Fund, this tangled web raises more questions about conflicts of interest (and even outright conflicts). It would be especially ugly if SoftBank decides to use the fund for acquisitions. I’m told Apple and the other investors will not be active LPs in the Vision Fund, which is an important distinction.

Turns out even passive investors cause conflicts. That presents a real challenge for SoftBank, which has to somehow deploy $93 billion (soon to be $100 billion) in capital commitments. Apple isn’t the only strategic (or strategic-ish) investor in the Vision Fund. Qualcomm, Foxconn, and Larry Ellison’s family office have all invested.