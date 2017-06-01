Retail
Search
Best CompaniesApple’s Siri Speaker Could Be Getting Ready for Prime Time
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the China Development Forum in Beijing
PointCloudAmazon Just Added This Highly Requested Feature to Alexa
Amazon.com Inc. Launches Its Echo Home Assistant In The U.K.
InternationalPPG Drops Its Bid for Akzo After Running Into a Dutch Wall
PPG Industries Inc. Chief Executive Officer Michael McGarry Holds News Conference To Discuss Akzo Proposal
InfrastructureJohn Deere Is Betting $5 Billion on Trump’s Infrastructure Plan
Agricultural Prices May Fall in Next Year on Rising World Crops
nestle bottled water michigan 200 dollars
Nestle bottled water on a store shelf in Toronto, Canada, in 2016. Roberto Machado Noa LightRocket via Getty Images
Nestle

Nestlé Pays Only $200 to Take 130 Million Gallons of Michigan’s Water

Julia Zorthian
10:39 AM ET

Nestlé is making waves in Michigan as it applies to draw 60% more water from a single well it owns without paying any more money.

The Swiss company pays $200 annually for a permit to pump water from its own wells, including its well outside of Evart, Michigan, from which it already pumps 130 million gallons of water each year.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will decide upon Nestlé's application to increase the amount it takes, but opposition is rising in the meantime, the New York Times reports.

With multiple plants in the U.S. and the current success of bottled water on the market, Nestlé Waters North America is a major part of Nestlé's business — it created more than $4.5 billion in U.S. and Canada sales during Fiscal Year 2016, according to Nestlé's annual report.

Nestlé uses nine wells to bottle 4.8 million waters each day at a plant south of Evart, the Times reports.

"Having anybody take away some of the very best water that should be going into the creeks and the Muskegon River and eventually Lake Michigan, that’s a big deal," Jeff Ostahowski, vice president of Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation, told the Times. "That Nestlé does it for free? That’s just crazy."

Residents and companies in the U.S. do not have to pay for water by volume if they extract it themselves, the Times reports.

[NYT]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE