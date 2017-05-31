These Are the Books That CEOs Are Reading Right Now

Still working on your summer reading list? As part of our survey of Fortune 500 CEOs , we asked them to tell us the best book they have read in the last year. The result is an eclectic mix, with only one book getting more than one mention—Malcolm Gladwell’s Outliers, cited by two of the CEOs. Worth noting it was published in 2011…which suggests our chiefs don’t have a lot of time for outside reading.

Below are some more recent books that were mentioned.

The Founder’s Mentality, by Chris Zook and James Allen

Thrive, by Arianna Huffington

OGO, by David Novak

When Breath Becomes Air, by Paul Kalanithi

Barbarian Days; A Surfing Life, William Finnegan

The Gatekeepers, by Chris Whipple

Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion, by Gregory Boyle

The Undoing Project, by Michael Lewis

Empire of the Summer Moon, by S.C. Gwynne

Earning It, by Joann Lublin

Hillbilly Elegy, by J.D. Vance

I’d add two books by Yuval Harari, Sapiens and Homo Deus. The first is the best book I’ve read in a decade.

We also asked the CEOs to name the best business or management book they had ever read. Number one on that list? Good to Great, by Jim Collins.