Term Sheet — Wednesday, May 31

CRYPTO BUBBLE, DIVERSITY, JOBS, BURNOUT Good morning. Many, many private equity deals this morning, including two notable acquisitions for Vista Equity Partners and a $13.5 billion Blackstone exit that isn’t an IPO. Plus a new health-tech unicorn. But first, a new notes! Today in Blockchain: Soaring cryptocurrency prices means talk of a bubble . And a question for Term Sheet: Should we be including ICO fundraises in our deal listings? Technically they are a fundraise, but technically they are not equity. Today, for example, TechCrunch covered an ICO (Omise raised $19 million ) like it would a normal fundraise. The deal is worth noting here because, according to the article, it is the first venture-backed company do so. Omise had previously raised $20 million in equity from SBI, Sinar Mas and Ascend Group. I’m interested to watch when the reverse happens – cryptocurrency-funded startups want to raise traditional equity funding. While some investors are selling themselves as a source of capital before the token sale, these startups no longer need to go to traditional venture investors if they can raise $20 million in tokens practically overnight. Meanwhile, many large funds are in precluded from investing in tokens, aka, unregistered securities, in their partnership agreements. (Some tokens come with voting rights and dividends. Others do not.) So that could mean two things: One, traditional venture firms could find themselves locked out of investing in these technologies. Some are investing in “conduits” like cryptocurrency hedge funds, but their LPs could also do just that directly. And two, down the line, the companies themselves could be unable to raise capital from the traditional venture funds that can write the biggest checks. Then again, if the price of various cryptocurrencies keeps going up, perhaps they won’t need to. As for Term Sheet, we’re holding off on including ICOs for now. Diversity: A new study shows that venture firms with greater gender diversity perform better, and that diversity is more apparent in funds where partners have, on average, more daughters. Fortune’s Lucinda Shen writes: "Parenting daughters reduces the bias that one has towards women, which leads to more female hires," the researchers wrote, noting that firms with a greater number of daughters over the age of 12 also lead to even greater gender diversity in firms. "This is consistent with fathers observing potential gender biases that their daughters face as they get older," they wrote. Also: Replacing a daughter with a son would also make the fund 24% more likely to hire a senior female investor. Read more here . Jobs: At the Code Conference yesterday, venture investor Marc Andreessen argued that self-driving cars will actually create jobs, not kill them, just as cars led to jobs for road-pavers, as well as jobs related to the rise in restaurants, movie theaters, motels, and the suburbs more generally. For self-driving cars, he suggested : Maybe self-driving cars will lead to the creation of exurbs — a layer beyond a city’s suburbs — that will actually work. This could cause a huge construction boom, which, in turn, could create jobs for the people who were ever involved in driving cars. Speaking of work: Amid the culture of nonstop hustling and crushing it, founders are starting to speak out about burnout and the emotional struggles associated with entrepreneurship. Venture firms are now offering free initial therapy sessions to their portfolio companies. Firms including Slow Ventures and Refactor Capital are using a service called Kip (provided by a startup, of course) to pay for founders to make an initial visit to a therapist, CNBC reports . It’s great sentiment, that shouldn’t be limited to startup founders. Executives in many industries struggle with burnout and mental health, to the point where Fortune 500 companies are now offering their top executives anti-burnout packages that include physiologist, a dietitian, an executive coach, and $100,000 in special services. This only furthers my theory that today’s executives are basically thoroughbred horses.

VENTURE DEALS • Market Logic , a provider of enterprise SaaS marketing information systems with locations in Berlin and Chicago, raised €45 million ($50 million) in funding. Investors include Sycamore , Summit Partners and GENUI . • Change.org , a San Francisco-based petition platform, raised more than $30 million in funding from Reid Hoffman . Bill Gates and Sam Altman participated. Read more at Fortune. • 128 Technology , a Burlington, Mass.-based networking solutions provider, raised $21.5 million in Series C funding. Investors include G20 Ventures . • StreamSets , a San Francisco-based data ingest technology provider, raised $20 million in Series B funding. Investors include Accel Partners , Battery Ventures and New Enterprise Associates . • Lob , a San Francisco-based platform allowing companies to manage and send physical mail to customers, raised $20 million in Series B funding from Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund . Existing investors including Polaris Partners, Floodgate , First Round Capital , and Initialized Capital participated. • High Brew Coffee , an Austin, Texas-based natural beverage company, raised $17 million in funding. BIGR Ventures led the round. • TouchBistro , a New York City-based iPad point of sale solutions provider, raised C$16.3 million ($12.1 million) in Series C funding. Napier Park Financial Partners and Recruit Holdings Co led the round. Existing investors including BDC IT Venture Fund , Relay Ventures and Kensington Capital Partners participated. • Epic! , a Redwood City, Calif.-based digital brand for kids, raised $8 million in Series C funding. Reach Capital led the round, and was joined by TransLink Capital , Rakuten Ventures , Menlo Ventures , WI Harper , Brighteye Ventures and Innovation Endeavors . • Magicpin , an India-based discover and transaction platform, raised $7 million in Series B funding. Investors include Lightspeed India Partners and Westbridge, according to TechCrunch. Read more. • People.ai , a Menlo Park, Calif.-based predictive sales management platform, raised $7 million in Series A funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, and was joined by Index Ventures , Shasta Ventures , Y Combinator, and SV Angel . • UltraSoC, a U.K.-based semiconductor intellectual property provider, raised $6.4 million in funding. Atlante Tech led the round, and was joined by investors including Enso Ventures , Oxford Capital , Octopus Ventures and South East Seed Fund . • Playsnak , a virtual reality gaming startup with locations in Los Angeles and Berlin, raised $1.2 million in seed funding from Gumi . • Nivesh.com , an India-based mutual funds investment platform, raised funding of an undisclosed amount. Investors include Rahul Gupta , Sandeep Shroff , and P V Sahad .

HEALTH AND LIFE SCIENCES DEALS • Outcome Health , a health intelligence platform with offices in Chicago and New York City, raised nearly $600 million in funding at a $5 billion valuation. Investors include Goldman Sachs Investment Partners , CapitalG , Leerink Transformation Partners , Pritzker Group Venture Capital , Balyasny Asset Management . • Evolve Biosystems , a Davis, Calif.-based microbiome company, raised $20 million in Series B funding. Spruce Capital Partners/MLS led the round, and was joined by investors including Horizons Ventures , Tate & Lyle Ventures , Bow Capital and Acre Venture Partners . • Carrum Health , a San Francisco-based payment platform for employers, raised $6.5 million in seed funding. Wildcat Venture Partners led the round, and was joined by SJF Ventures and SpringRock Ventures .

IPOs • Zhong An Online Property and Casualty Insurance , China’s first online-only insurer based out of Shanghai, is now planning raise least $1 billion in a Hong Kong offering, Reuters reported Wednesday citing people with knowledge of the matter. Back in October, Zhong An choose Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, and UBS to carry out the deal in the mainland—but paused due to regulatory hold ups. The company is backed by Chinese giants Tencent Holdings and Alibaba spinoff Ant Financial. • Hennessy Capital Acquisition III , a Wilson, Wyo.-based blank check company seeking to combine industrial manufacturing, distribution or services companies, filed for an IPO Tuesday seeking to raise $225 million. The company plans to trade on the NYSE under “HCAC.U.” The firm is 80%(pre-offering) owned by Daniel Hennessy’s Hennessy Capital Partner s III, and 8.9% by River Hollow Partners ’ Kevin Charlton. Credit Suisse and Stifel Nicolaus are underwriters for the deal. • Kinder Morgan Canada , the Canadian subsidiary of the Houston-based oil giant, closed nearly flat on its first day of on the Toronto Stock Exchange Tuesday. The company was initially priced at $17 a share, but fell as much as 4.5% in trading Tuesday. Kinder Morgan will retain 70% of the company.

EXITS • The Public Sector Pension Investment Board and ASUR have acquired a 50% stake in Aerostar Airport Holdings , the Puerto Rico-based operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, for $430 million. The seller was Oaktree Capital Management LP . • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM sold Fannie May Confections Brands, a Melrose Park, Ill.-based gourmet chocolate and candy producer, to Ferrero International SA for $115 million. • Mediware Information Systems, a TPG Capital portfolio company, acquired Kinnser Software , an Austin, Texas-based provider of software solutions for home health and hospice providers. The seller was Insight Venture Partners . Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • SoftBank Group purchased a significant minority equity interest in OSIsoft , a San Leandro, Calif.-based operational intelligence platform, from Kleiner Perkins, TCV, and Tola Capital. • LOGIX Communications , a portfolio company of Astra Capital Management , agreed to acquire Alpheus Communications , a Houston, Texas-based provider of telecommunications and data center services. The sellers were The Gores Group and Scott Widham . Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • Leonard Green & Partners is considering selling USIC , an Indianapolis-based company which locates and maintains the underground cables of utilities, according to Reuters. The company could be valued at close to $2 billion, including debt. Read more. • Alsea (BMV:ALSEA) agreed to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo , a Mexico-based department store operator, to General Atlantic, according to Reuters. Alsea also announced a deal with Grupo Axo that would allow Axo to acquire the minority stake owned by Alsea in Axo units in Chile. The two deals are worth a combined 1.6 billion pesos ($85.5 million), according to Reuters. Read more.

FIRMS + FUNDS • EQT Partners AB, a Sweden-based private equity fund, raised 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for a new fund targeting mid-sized companies in northern Europe, according to Bloomberg. Read more. • New Harbor Capital , a Chicago-based private equity firm, raised $265 million for its sophomore private equity fund, New Harbor Capital Fund II. • Kaszek Ventures , a Buenos Aires, Argentina-based venture capital firm, raised $200 million for its third fund, according to the New York Times. Read more. • Riordan, Lewis and Haden Equity Partners , a Los Angeles, Calif.-based private equity firm, is seeking to raise $500 million for its fourth fund, RLH Investors IV, L.P. • Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) announced a new $50 million fund from Salesforce Ventures called SI Trailblazer Fund. It will invest in cloud consulting firms. The vehicle has thus far backed three services companies: 7Summits , Arxxus , and ATG .