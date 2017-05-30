MPW
Search
LexmarkSupreme Court’s Printer Decision Is Good News for Retailers and Consumers
Supreme Court
GoogleSee What the Most Misspelled Word Is in Your State
Scrabble Letters
WalmartWal-Mart Explores Blockchain for Delivery Drones
SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-TRANSPORT-DISTRIBUTION
AppleApple’s Carpool Karaoke Will Premiere On This Date
fearless-girl
Courtesy Alex Gardega
Commentary
Fearless Girl

Fearless Girl May Be a Marketing Ploy, But ‘Pissing Pug’ Is Still Sexist

Kristen Bellstrom
3:43 PM ET

Apparently, we're not done with the controversies surrounding Wall Street's Fearless Girl statue just yet.

On Monday, artist Alex Gardega placed a sculpture of a dog, lifting its leg to pee, next to the bronze figure of the girl. Gardega, whose Pissing Pug (yes, official title) was removed after a few hours, told the New York Post that he created the dog to protest the "corporate nonsense" of Fearless Girl, which was installed by an asset management firm. "It has nothing to do with feminism, and it is disrespect to the artist that made the bull. That bull has integrity," said Gardega, referring to Charging Bull, the iconic statue that stands across from the girl.

Arturo Di Modica, the artist who made the bull, has also objected to Fearless Girl, saying that the placement of the statue unfairly changes the meaning of his work.

Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Not surprisingly, some viewers are calling the image of a dog peeing on a young girl misogynist. And while Gardega maintains that his statue is "pro-feminism," I don't buy it. It's valid to critique Fearless Girl as a corporate marketing tactic—and one sponsored by a firm that does not yet have its own house in order on gender equity, no less. But for a visual artist to dismiss the symbolism of the image he created strikes me as naive. Gardega's intent aside, his statue sends viewers a clear message about bold little girls: This is what they deserve.

Di Modica, the bull's creator, objects to the placement of Fearless Girl because he believes it influences the way observers see his statue, distracting from his original intent. Similarly, Gardega may want viewers to see his installation as a critique of corporate appropriation of feminism, but given the way our society treats little girls—and the women they become—I suspect most viewers won't be able to get beyond the image of yet another degraded woman.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE