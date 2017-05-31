Macadamia Nuts and Cashews Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination

Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts and Ava's Brand Organic Cashews have been recalled due to listeria concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration said that the macadamia nuts were sold in Kroger , Bakers, Gerbes, and Dillons stores in Ohio, southeast Indiana, northern Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

The cashews were sold in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, according to the FDA.

There are no reported illnesses from either products recalled. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal illness in young children, the sick, people with weak immune systems, and the elderly.

Customers should not eat the nuts and should return the products. More information on the recall can be found on the FDA's website.