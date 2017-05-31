Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Michael KorsMichael Kors Closing Up to 125 Stores As Sales Plummet
Exploring New York City
Most Powerful WomenFrench Open Takes Radical Step of Punishing a Famous Man Who Forced Himself on a Woman
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-MEN
Mastering DataGerman Court Says Parents Have No Right to Dead Child’s Facebook Account
Social Media Life
Donald TrumpWhy President Trump Giving World Leaders His Cellphone Number Is Raising Security Concerns
Donald Trump
listeria recall

Macadamia Nuts and Cashews Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination

Lisa Marie Segarra
7:57 AM ET

Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts and Ava's Brand Organic Cashews have been recalled due to listeria concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration said that the macadamia nuts were sold in Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes, and Dillons stores in Ohio, southeast Indiana, northern Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

The cashews were sold in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, according to the FDA.

There are no reported illnesses from either products recalled. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal illness in young children, the sick, people with weak immune systems, and the elderly.

Customers should not eat the nuts and should return the products. More information on the recall can be found on the FDA's website.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE