CNN Just Cut Ties With Kathy Griffin

CNN announced it has terminated its agreement with Kathy Griffin to host its New Year's Eve program after she posted a photo with a fake bloody severed head resembling President Donald Trump.

Griffin has previously hosted the annual special with Anderson Cooper.

Griffin has since apologized for the photo , but that hasn't stopped the wave of backlash.

"I sincerely apologize," she said in a video message Tuesday evening. "I went way too far."

Trump said the photo was upsetting to his children, especially his youngest, 11-year-old Barron Trump. First Lady Melania Trump said it "makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it." She also said in a statement that the photo is "simply wrong."

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. - CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

Even some of Trump's opponents have also criticized the photo. Chelsea Clinton tweeted "This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president."