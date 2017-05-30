Why the Lebanese Government Wants to Ban ‘Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" held at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Gal Gadot arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" held at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photograph by Michael Tran—FilmMagic

Some see the new Wonder Woman film as entertainment. Others see it as a security threat.

A Lebanese ministry has asked the country's security agency to ban the film because its lead actress is Israeli, reports the Associated Press . Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade Alain Hakim said that the country has put in place the necessary steps to prevent the movie from being shown in Lebanese theaters, the country’s National News Agency reported Monday .

Lebanon has a boycott against Israel in place, preventing citizens from buying Israeli products, traveling to the country, or being in contact with Israelis. Wonder Woman is not the first film to be banned due to its ties with the Jewish state. Palestinian filmmaker Maha Haj's film Personal Affairs was banned at the International Beirut Film Festival because it was filmed in Israel.

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

The film's lead actress, Gal Godot, served for two years in the Israeli army (service is mandatory for most Israeli citizens). In 2014, she received a flood of attention for a Facebook post in which she shared anti-Hamas sentiments, calling members of the Palestinian military organization "cowards."

I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking... Posted by Gal Gadot on Friday, July 25, 2014

For now, the movie is still scheduled for screenings in Beirut starting this Wednesday; a ban would require a recommendation from a six-ministry-member committee.