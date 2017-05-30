Leadership
Search
Most Powerful WomenJessica Chastain Blasts Cannes Films for Their ‘Disturbing’ Representation of Women
attends the Palme D'Or winner press conference during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2017 in Cannes, France.
BroadsheetThe Broadsheet: May 30th
CEO DailyThe 10 Highest-Paid CEOs
US-POLITICS-TELECOM-TRUMP
VenezuelaGoldman Sachs Accused of Financing Venezuela’s ‘Dictatorial Regime’
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
White House

President Trump Criticizes Germany in Tweet Amid Tensions with Merkel

Jennifer Calfas
7:48 AM ET

After returning to the U.S. from his first international trip, President Donald Trump said the relationship between Germany and the U.S is"very bad" and "will change."

Trump's early Tuesday morning tweet also slammed Germany's trade surplus and defense spending and comes after he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among other leaders, gathered at the G7 summit in Italy last week.

"We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change," Trump tweeted.

Trump's tweet comes just after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union can no longer "fully count on others"—an apparent jab on the U.S.—in a speech over the weekend.

"And so all I can say is that we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands," she said.

Merkel suggested the G7 summit a wakeup call as policy differences emerged between Germany and the U.S. At the summit, Trump was the only leader unable to commit to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is aimed at slowing global warming. Trump has said he would make his "final decision" on the Paris Accord this week.

Over the weekend, Germany's foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said Trump's actions have weakened the West, according to CNN.

"The short-sighted policies of the American government stand against the interests of the European Union," Gabriel said. "The West has become smaller, at least it has become weaker."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE