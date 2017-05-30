Tech
Search
LexmarkSupreme Court’s Printer Decision Is Good News for Retailers and Consumers
Supreme Court
GoogleSee What the Most Misspelled Word Is in Your State
Scrabble Letters
WalmartWal-Mart Explores Blockchain for Delivery Drones
SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-TRANSPORT-DISTRIBUTION
AppleApple’s Carpool Karaoke Will Premiere On This Date
SPAIN-IRELAND-US-INTERNET-FACEBOOK
A picture taken on Oct. 9, 2015 in Madrid shows a computer screen displaying the Facebook webpage with "Reactions" options. Gerard Julien—AFP/Getty Images
Facebook

Court Finds Man Guilty for Liking Defamatory Comments on Facebook

Mathew Ingram
4:40 PM ET

In what appears to be a first, a court in Switzerland has fined a man the equivalent of over $4,000 just for clicking the "like" button on what a judge said were defamatory Facebook comments.

The comments in question suggested that Erwin Kessler, who runs an animal-rights group, holds racist and anti-Semitic views. The defendant (who wasn't named in the court documents) clicked "like" on some of the comments and linked to some of the posts.

Kessler has sued a number of people who participated in those discussions, which began in 2015 during a debate over which animal-rights groups should be allowed to participate in a vegan street festival, according to a Swiss newspaper.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Several of the people who made specific comments about Kessler have been found guilty of defamation, but Swiss legal experts said the defendant in the most recent case is the first to have been fined just for "liking" such comments. According to court documents, the judge in the case ruled that by clicking the "like" button, the defendant "clearly endorsed the unseemly content."

To complicate matters, Kessler was convicted of making racist comments (something that is illegal under Swiss law) in 1998, and briefly served time in prison. But the judge in the recent case said that the defendant had failed to prove that the comments he "liked" were accurate.

Defamation law as it applies to social networks is a grey area in a lot of countries, including the United States, although the U.S. constitution provides a lot more protection for an individual's freedom of speech than some other jurisdictions. A federal court found in 2013 that a "like" is protected speech under the First Amendment.

Even in the U.S., there have been a number of defamation cases involving social media, including a case in which singer Courtney Love was sued for making derogatory comments about a fashion designer and was forced to pay $350,000.

In Britain, a newspaper columnist was convicted earlier this year of making derogatory comments on Twitter and forced to pay damages of $30,000.

The Swiss case, however, appears to be the first in which a man has been found guilty of defamation just for clicking the "like" button on someone else's comments on Facebook.

In her decision, the Swiss judge argued that by doing so, the man had made the comments "accessible to a large number of people," since Facebook showed them to all of his friends and followers. Doing this was an "affront to Kessler's honor," the judge ruled.

In a recent Canadian case, a woman was found guilty of making disparaging comments about her neighbor on Facebook. She was held responsible not only for the damage that her own comments caused, but also for subsequent comments made by her friends.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE