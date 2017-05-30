Amazon Just Canceled This Live-Streamed Show

The logo of US online retail giant Amazon is displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin on Nov.11, 2014. The center is one of nine in Germany.

Amazon has reportedly canceled its live-streamed show, Style Code Live , according to a report by The New York Post .

Style Code Live debuted in March of 2016 as a show devoted to fashion and beauty that aired several times weekly. The idea, Amazon's first foray into live programming, was to create QVC-like online show that let viewers buy products from Amazon's marketplace that the hosts discussed.

According to The New York Post report, Amazon has deleted the social media accounts for the show and told Style Code Live's staff last week that the show has been canceled. It's unclear why Amazon abruptly shut down production.

Fortune contacted Amazon for comment and will update this post if it responds.

Style Code Live was part of Amazon's ( amzn ) recent push of programming, including both TV shows and movies. Over the past few years, Amazon Studios has had some success with a number of its original TV programs, including Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent . The company also produced this year's hit, Academy Award winning film Manchester by the Sea.

Amazon has been ramping up creating and acquiring content at a rapid clip as it looks to compete with fellow streaming rival Netflix ( nflx ) . Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said last year that Amazon plans to triple the amount of original content it creates over the rest of the year.

This isn't the first original show Amazon has canceled. Other canceled shows include Mad Dogs , Good Girls Revolt , and Alpha House .

But don't count out Amazon's live programming yet. The e-commerce giant is set to stream live NFL football games via its website this fall.

Update (May 30, 2017, 12:35 pm): A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed that the show has been canceled.