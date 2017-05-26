Leadership
Search
UPSUPS Fined $247 Million Over Illegal Cigarette Shipments
UPS Posts Positive Quarterly Earnings, And Forecasts A Strong Holiday Season
G7 SummitG7 Leaders Brace for Clash with President Trump on Trade and Climate
U.S. President Donald Trump Attends NATO World Leaders' Summit
russia probeTrump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner Is Reportedly Under FBI Scrutiny in Russia Probe
President Trump, First Lady, And Son Barron Depart White House En Route To Mar-a-Lago For Weekend
CybersecurityDisney CEO Bob Iger Says He Doesn’t Think Hackers Stole an Unreleased Movie
"Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening
BELGIUM-NATO-DEFENCE-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-MEETING
President Trump delivers a speech in Brussels, on May 25, 2017, during a NATO summit. Photograph by Christophe Licoppe—AFP/Getty Images
Trade

Jean-Claude Juncker Denies Trump Was Aggressive To Germany in Closed-Door Meeting

Joseph Hincks
4:25 AM ET

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday denied media reports that President Donald Trump slammed Germany's trade policies during a closed-door meeting in Brussels the previous day.

Germany's Der Spiegel (in German) had reported that Trump had threatened to clamp down on German car sales in the U.S. and denounced the country as "bad, very bad" during Thursday's meeting.

"Look at the millions of cars that they're selling in the USA. Terrible. We're gonna stop that," the paper quoted Trump as saying, citing unnamed sources who had attended the meeting.

Speaking in Sicily before the start of the G7 summit, Juncker—who had been in Brussels meeting with Trump—said reports of the President's conduct were exaggerated, Reuters reports.

“He did not say that the Germans were behaving badly,” Juncker said, adding that it was not true that Trump had been aggressive toward Germany.

For more on German technology, watch Fortune's video:

Earlier this year, Trump threatened to impose a 35% border tax on BMW (bmwyy), which planned to build a new plant in Mexico and export to the U.S. market. Trump has also threatened to levy a tax on companies who move manufacturing offshore and sell back in the U.S. market. German automakers—including Volkswagen (vlkpf), and BMW—currently manufacture hundreds of thousands of cars in the U.S. each year.

This post has been updated.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE