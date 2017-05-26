Nintendo’s Stock Is Having Its Best Run in Years

Shares of game maker Nintendo jumped to eight-and-a-half year highs Friday with a boost from Capcom's Monster Hunter series.

Nintendo ( ntdoy ) jumped nearly 6% to about $302 a share by the market's close in Tokyo, after Capcom said it would put the game beloved in Japan on Nintendo's most recent console— the Switch .

In recent months, Nintendo's sales have gotten a boost from the introduction of other cult classic games on the Switch, including the Legend of Zelda .

So why the stock jump for Nintendo for a title like Monster Hunter? Well, according to TechCrunch , past versions of Monster Hunter helped Sony sell 10 million PlayStation Portables back in 2008.