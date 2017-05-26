Nintendo’s Stock Is Having Its Best Run in Years

Shares of game maker Nintendo jumped to eight-and-a-half year highs Friday with a boost from Capcom's Monster Hunter series.
Nintendo (ntdoy) jumped nearly 6% to about $302 a share by the market's close in Tokyo, after Capcom said it would put the game beloved in Japan on Nintendo's most recent console—the Switch.
In recent months, Nintendo's sales have gotten a boost from the introduction of other cult classic games on the Switch, including the Legend of Zelda.
So why the stock jump for Nintendo for a title like Monster Hunter? Well, according to TechCrunch, past versions of Monster Hunter helped Sony sell 10 million PlayStation Portables back in 2008.