The 10 Best Quotes About Success From Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard Commencement Address

Lisa Eadicicco
10:48 AM ET

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivered the commencement address to Harvard University graduates on Thursday, during which he proposed an ambitious challenge: create a renewed sense of purpose for the world.

The address touched on everything from defining moments in Zuckerberg's own career to global issues such as the threat that automation poses to the future of the workforce. Here's a look at the 10 most insightful quotes from the speech.

1. "Purpose is that sense that we are part of something bigger than ourselves, that we are needed, that we have something better ahead to work for. Purpose is what creates true happiness."

2. "There were all these big technology companies with resources. I just assumed one of them would do it. But this idea was so clear to us — that all people want to connect. So we just kept moving forward, day by day. I know a lot of you will have your own stories just like this. A change in the world that seems so clear you're sure someone else will do it. But they won't. You will."

3. "Ideas don't come out fully formed. They only become clear as you work on them. You just have to get started."

4. "The idea of a single eureka moment is a dangerous lie. It makes us feel inadequate since we haven't had ours. It prevents people with seeds of good ideas from getting started."

5. "It's good to be idealistic. But be prepared to be misunderstood. Anyone working on a big vision will get called crazy, even if you end up right. Anyone working on a complex problem will get blamed for not fully understanding the challenge, even though it's impossible to know everything upfront. Anyone taking initiative will get criticized for moving too fast, because there's always someone who wants to slow you down."

6. "In our society, we often don't do big things because we're so afraid of making mistakes that we ignore all the things wrong today if we do nothing. The reality is, anything we do will have issues in the future. But that can't keep us from starting."

7. "The greatest successes come from having the freedom to fail."

8. "When you don't have the freedom to take your idea and turn it into a historic enterprise, we all lose. Right now our society is way over-indexed on rewarding success and we don't do nearly enough to make it easy for everyone to take lots of shots."

9. "We can all make time to give someone a hand. Let's give everyone the freedom to pursue their purpose — not only because it's the right thing to do, but because when more people can turn their dreams into something great, we're all better for it."

10. "Change starts local. Even global changes start small — with people like us. In our generation, the struggle of whether we connect more, whether we achieve our biggest opportunities, comes down to this — your ability to build communities and create a world where every single person has a sense of purpose."

